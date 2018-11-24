No. 16 Washington stifles No. 8 Washington State in snowy Apple Cup to claim Pac-12 North
Myles Gaskin dashes through the snow for 170 yards and 3 touchdowns as Washington beats rival Washington State 28-15 to advance to the Pac 12 title game.
