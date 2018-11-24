No. 9 UCF defeats South Florida 38-10 despite losing McKenzie Milton to injury
Knights get a 38-10 win over rival South Florida but lose star quarterback McKenzie Milton to a gruesome knee injury in the 2nd quarter.
