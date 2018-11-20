EXCLUSIVE: Jim Harbaugh discusses the state of his team ahead of Michigan vs. Ohio State
Video Details
EXCLUSIVE: Jim Harbaugh discusses the state of his team ahead of Michigan vs. Ohio State. Catch the full sitdown this Saturday 11AM ET on FOX.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618