Don’t give the Heisman Trophy to Tua Tagovailoa just yet — not with Kyler Murray playing like this | On Brando
Video Details
Will the Heisman race go to current favorite Tagovailoa, or can the big numbers Kyler Murray continues to put up increase his chances of winning the prize?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618