McKenzie Milton hits Adrian Killins for 42-yard touchdown pass as No. 11 UCF extends win streak
Video Details
UCF takes down Cincinnati 38-13, improving to 10-0 and extending their win streak.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618