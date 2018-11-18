No. 2 Clemson stays perfect against Duke
No. 2 Clemson stays perfect against Duke. The Tigers scored 35 unanswered points en route to a 35-6 victory. Trevor Lawrence threw for over 250 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.
