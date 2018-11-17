The one scenario where Alabama doesn’t make the College Football Playoff
Video Details
Joel Klatt argues that a Big Ten Champion Michigan team would make the College Football Playoff over a non-SEC champion Crimson Tide squad.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618