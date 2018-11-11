Dexter Williams, No. 3 Notre Dame prove to be too much for Florida St.
Video Details
Dexter Williams, 202 yards and 2 TDs, and No. 4 Notre Dame cruise to 42-13 victory over Florida St,
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618