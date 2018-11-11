Minshew finds Borghi on screen pass for 28-yard TD as No. 8 Washington State tops Colorado
Video Details
Gardner Minshew 28 yd pass to seal the win for No.8 ranked Washington. Washington moves to 9-1.
