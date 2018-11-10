MIlton connects with Snelson for 34-yard TD as No. 12 UCF improves to 9-0 with win over Navy
Video Details
McKenzie Milton finds Dredrick Snelson for a 34-yard touchdown strike as UCF takes down Navy 35-24 to improve to 9-0
