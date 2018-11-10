Michigan State snaps the ball out of the end zone for a safety as No. 10 Ohio State rolls late
Punting was the story of the day between the Buckeyes and Spartans, to be sure. But was this done on purpose? You be the judge on this bizarre play in a tight, defensive battle between No. 10 Ohio State and No. 18 Michigan State, before the Buckeyes broke things open.
