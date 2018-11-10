Joel Klatt: Get rid of preseason rankings to save the College Football Playoff
'The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are the gravy, and we continually mess with the recipe down below it!' Joel Klatt explains why we need to do away with preseason rankings.
