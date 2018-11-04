Ohio State survives a scare from Nebraska | STATE OF THE BUCKEYES
Video Details
J.K. Dobbins has a big day against the Huskers with 163 yards rushing and 3 TDs allowing the Buckeyes to eke out a win over Nebraska 36-31
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices