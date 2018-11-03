Will Grier’s preposterous clutch TD pass helps No. 13 West Virginia take down No. 17 Texas
Video Details
An incredible throw. An incredible catch. An incredible game. West Virginia QB Will Grier's astounding, epic, clutch TD toss and subsequent two-point conversion gave the Mountaineers the win over the Longhorns.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices