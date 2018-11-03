Auburn stuns No. 20 Texas A&M with late drive to complete the upset
Video Details
Auburn Tigers stuns No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies with late 4th quarter drive to complete the upset.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices