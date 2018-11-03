Ohio State claims the lead on a wide open TD pass vs. Nebraska
Video Details
The Huskers struck first, but a couple of special teams gaffes for Nebraska let the Buckeyes reclaim the lead in the first quarter.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices