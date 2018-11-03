Darrin Hall rushes for 229 yards and 3 TDs to help Pittsburgh upset No. 25 Virginia
Video Details
Darrin Hall's huge night on the ground helps Pittsburgh score a road upset of No. 25 Virginia 23-13.
