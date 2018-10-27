Northwestern cruises past No. 20 Wisconsin
Northwestern Wildcats cruise past No. 20 ranked Wisconsin Badgers. Isaiah Bowser leads the way with 117 yards on the ground. QB Clayton Thorson threw 3 Interceptions in Northwestern's win over Wisconsin.
