Northwestern’s Kyric McGowan’s absurd TD catch has No. 20 Wisconsin on the ropes late
Video Details
The Badgers are in trouble late against the Wildcats, thanks in part to McGowan's acrobatic catch after juggling the ball at the back of the end zone.
