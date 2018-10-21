Washington State fans rush the field and carry their QB to glory after knocking off No. 12 Oregon
Party on, Pullman. The No. 25 Cougars surprise the Ducks 34-20 in a Pac-12 showdown, and Wazzou fans celebrate by hoisting quarterback Gardner Minshew onto their shoulders in an epic moment.
