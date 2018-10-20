No. 23 Wisconsin rushes for 357 yards in 49-20 drubbing of Illinois
Video Details
- Big Ten
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Jonathan Taylor
- Jonathan Taylor
- Taiwan Deal
- Wisconsin Badgers
-
Jonathan Taylor and Taiwan Deal combine for 270 yards as Wisconsin rolls past Illinois 49-20.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices