Watch Temple wave goodbye and ‘storm’ the field after shocking undefeated Cincinnati in OT
Down go the undefeated Bearcats! Temple came storming back late to force OT and seal an upset victory over Cincinnati, and a few fans in attendance appeared to make their way onto the field to celebrate.
