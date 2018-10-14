Iowa State knocks off No. 6 West Virginia
Video Details
Iowa State knocks off No. 6 West Virginia 30-14. The Cyclones got to WVU QB Will Grier 7 times. The Mountaineers fall to 5-1 on the year.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices