Iowa State fans rush the field after knocking off No. 6 West Virginia (but where are the T-Rexes?!)
Video Details
Sadly, there were no T-Rexes in the crowd (we think), but Cyclones fans had reason to celebrate as they knocked off the Mountaineers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices