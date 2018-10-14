Tua Tagovailoa stays hot, finds Jerry Jeudy on the 2nd play from scrimmage for an 81-yard TD catch
Video Details
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa keeps rolling, connects with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for an 81-yard touchdown catch on the 2nd play from scrimmage.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices