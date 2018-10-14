Michigan State shocks No. 8 Penn State in the waning seconds for a 21-17 Spartans win
Video Details
Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke rallies the offense to a throw a 25-yard touchdown in the dying seconds to give Michigan State the 21-17 win over No. 8 Penn State.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices