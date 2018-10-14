Referee takes massive, scary hit in Miami-Virginia but gets up and stays in the game
That's one tough official. ACC referee Jeff Flanagan went down hard to the turf yet managed to shake it off and stay on the field for Saturday's game between Miami and Virginia.
