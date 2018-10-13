No. 10 UCF squeezes out a win vs Memphis, 31-30
Video Details
The Memphis tigers almost pulled an upset versus No. 10 UCF, but the Knights came back after halftime to win it 31-30.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices