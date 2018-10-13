No. 5 Notre Dame comes from behind to beat Pittsburgh
Video Details
- ACC
- Carolina Panthers
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Independents
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFL
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Pittsburgh Panthers
-
No. 5 Notre Dame comes from behind to beat Pittsburgh 19-14. The Panthers dominated time of possession, but the Irish still managed nearly 350 yards of total offense.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices