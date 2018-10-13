Jarrett Guarantano drops a dime to Jauan Jennings for a 25-yard touchdown catch
Video Details
Jarrett Guarantano stays in the pocket and drops a dime to Jauan Jennings for a 25-yard touchdown catch to extend the lead for Tennessee.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices