Florida defender’s nasty pro wrestling suplex draws a penalty, because of course it does
Video Details
Death Valley Driver? Burning Hammer? Side slam? Either way, that's going to get you a penalty.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices