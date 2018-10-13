Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn takes a screen pass for a 75-yd touchdown
Video Details
Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn takes a screen pass for an 75-yd touchdown against Florida.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices