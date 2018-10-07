McKenzie Milton finds Tre Nixon for 30-yard touchdown pass as No. 12 UCF smokes SMU
Video Details
Tre Nixon slips behind the defense and McKenzie Milton finds him for a 30-yard touchdown strike as UCF dominates SMU 48-13.
ANNOUNCER 1: On third downs coming into tonight's game.
ANNOUNCER 2: That's crazy.
ANNOUNCER 1: Milton will go for it all for Nixon, touchdown UCF.
ANNOUNCER 2: That's crazy as well, as Nixon had cleared the corner to that side, and the ball was in the air. McKenzie Milton knew exactly where to put it. His big wide receiver Tre Nixon went and hauled it in. The eyes, left to right, pretty spiral.
