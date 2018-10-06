Iowa’s mind-blowing formation on fourth down leads to a Hawkeyes TD and Minnesota confusion

Kirk Ferentz isn't messing around with Iowa in 2018.

- And look at this, fourth and goal, and they still have Stanely out there. Or no, that's Rastetter, the punter. But they snap it to the right, and it's Hockenson!

[CHEERING]

Now TJ Hockenson is in for the Hawkeyes!

- Kirk Ferentz pulls a rabbit out of his hat.

