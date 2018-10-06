Travis Etienne breaks off 70-yard touchdown run in No. 4 Clemson’s blowout of Wake Forest
Travis Etienne goes 70 yards for his third touchdown run of the game as Clemson blows out Wake Forest 63-3
- It's been a challenge to slow down Trevor Lawrence making his second career start, and Travis Etienne,
[CROWD CHEERING]
Gone! Second massive run of the day. 70 yards for the score.
[BAND PLAYING]
Behind the block of Tremayne Anchrum.
- Bad pass, Beth. Again, it's-- Wake Forest just hasn't been in the right seams, gaps. And when you don't have gap integrity, they will make you pay. And right now, Etienne is, that's some big numbers.
