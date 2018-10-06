Finley connects with Harmon for 34-yard touchdown pass as No. 23 NC State beats Boston College
Video Details
Kelvin Harmon finishes with 128 receiving yards, including this 34-yard touchdown, in North Carolina State's 28-23 win over Boston College.
- Running with the route, but you've got the big old body walling you off, an easy throw and catch.
- Lobbing for Harmon-- caught it. Touchdown.
[CHEERS]
[MARCHING BAND PLAYING]
- Again, plenty of time. Nobody for Bo to even block. And then, one on one, it's Lukas Denis, a little bit of help late over the top. But Lukas Denis is 5' 11", 185.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices