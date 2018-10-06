‘Dicker the Kicker’ knocks through Texas’ game-winning FG vs. Oklahoma in an epic Red River Showdown
What a game! The Texas Longhorns nearly gave it away in the fourth quarter, but they held on to knock off No. 17 Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.
