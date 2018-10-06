Vince Young checks in from the sideline of the Red River Rivalry

- Hey, we're on the sidelines right now, UT-OU game. Texas kicking some butt right now. The atmosphere is great. Fans are loud. They're really loud. They're enjoying themselves. Everybody having fun. I'm definitely having a ball. Hook 'em, Orange, baby. Stay tuned.

