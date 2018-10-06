Fumble Tide: Alabama scores the most ridiculous TD you’ll see today
Video Details
When you're Bama, why not get creative?
ANNOUNCER: On second and 14, Tua to Smith again! He had the touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. And he's still going on this one! He coughed the ball up! It's a cover by Alabama! And it's a touchdown for Henry Ruggs!
