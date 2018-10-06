Matt Leinart gets his revenge on Vince Young in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway challenge
In an epic USC vs. Texas rematch, Matty Nice reins. Watch as Matt Leinart beats out Longhorns legend Vince Young in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway challenge.
