Robert Smith: Ohio State ‘looks primed’ for a playoff run after huge win over Penn State | STATE OF THE BUCKEYES
Video Details
Dwayne Haskins was dominant in Ohio State’s fourth quarter comeback win at Penn State. Robert Smith thinks the Buckeyes ‘look primed’ for a playoff run after the huge win.
