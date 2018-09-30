ANNOUNCER: Classic Herbert. Throws. Completes. Touchdown Kano Dillon. 30 yards.

An amazing moment that we witnessed here tonight as Chase Garbers in a first down, taking a shot down the field, and that one is picked off. Amadi. His defensive coordinator, Jim Levitt, says he is the best cover guy they have. He was covering Jeremiah Hawkins, and he picked it off.

Third and seven. [INAUDIBLE] goes out. They fake the pass to him. McIlwain up the middle. Stays on his feet.

McIlwain to the end zone. Touchdown. 28 yards. What a run.

[MARCHING BAND PLAYING]

Second rushing touchdown of the year for Brandon McIlwain. And that was a heck of a run, capping off an 11 play drive.

For a true freshmen. They give it to him again, and there's the explosion. There goes Dye! Travis Dye 45 yards for a touchdown. Second touchdown of the year for the true freshman Travis Dye.

Pressure coming. McIlwain fumbles! Picked up. Back the other way.

La'Mar Winston. Winston's going to take it to the house, 71 yards. What a turn of events here at California Memorial Stadium.

ANNOUNCER: That's a nightmare for Brendon McIlwain and the Bears. They finally get some momentum going. It looks like they are at least going to maybe pull off a field goal attempt. Then here he comes, right down the A gap. Drayton Carlberg.

McIlwain just kind of lost control of the football, or I don't know if he was trying to flip it out there or something. But fortuitous bounce to Winston, and wow.

[INAUDIBLE] right on the numbers.

ANNOUNCER: Verdell on first down. Verdell breaks a couple of tackles, and he breaks a big one. Here goes CJ Verdell. Gets a block down the field, stumbles to the end zone, and he's going to be down at the one. 74 yards-- explosive run by CJ Verdell.

They give it to him again, and this time with the push. He's got to be in. Where's the signal? There it is-- touchdown. Sixth touchdown of the year for Cyrus Habibi-Likio.

ANNOUNCER: And you knew they were going to run that one in. Coach Cristobal, former offensive lineman-- he doesn't want to throw it, especially down here on the one or two yard line. He puts a lot of pride and pressure on this offensive front.

ANNOUNCER: First and goal from the 10. Laird takes the handoff. Laird to the end zone. Touchdown. The Bears answer back with a touchdown run of 10 yards by Patrick Laird.

[MARCHING BAND PLAYING]

Jeremiah Hawkins was in the back field. Garbers looking for Hawkins. Overthrows it, and it's picked off in the end zone by Jevon Holland. Now, they're exchanging turnovers.

Now, Laird goes out in motion. McIlwain to throw. Wide open receiver makes the catch as Bunting the tight end. What a catch by Ian Bunting, who gets tackled inside the 30, a pick up of 45 yards.

There was confusion defensively for Oregon, and now the pass to the end zone. Touchdown Jordan Duncan.

ANNOUNCER: He's allowing his receivers to come back, but they're falling down. Throws a little bit under [INAUDIBLE].

ANNOUNCER: Hot ball, and it's picked up [INAUDIBLE]. The other way. Pick six. That'll seal it! Second interception of the night from Mati, and that one is a huge one.