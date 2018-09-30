ANNOUNCER 1: --outside and then allow the running back to cut. Nicely done.

ANNOUNCER 2: Burrow to throw, taking a shot. It is caught! Ja'Marr Chase for the touchdown!

Handoff-- Nick Brossette. Second-- third effort into the end zone. Touchdown, Tigers.

22 the running back. Had a wide open man to his right and elects to stay on the ground. Did he get there? He did. Touchdown! There is a flag down. Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Second and 6. Burrow to throw. Lofts one. Man fell down in coverage! It's Justin Jefferson down the sideline for the score! 65 yards. It's another touchdown for the Tigers.

A whole lot of happenings to give the football to Phillips for the 1-yard score.

ANNOUNCER 1: Well, it looked like there was a lot going on there [INAUDIBLE].

ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah.

ANNOUNCER 1: But certainly, it was meaningful, Steve.

ANNOUNCER 2: Keep in mind, LSU has fumbled their last two trips into the red zone. And here they are knocking on the door again. Burrow to throw. And it is caught-- complete. Touchdown, Justin Jefferson! An answer and in a hurry by LSU.

ANNOUNCER 1: It's a great route from Justin Jefferson.