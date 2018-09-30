No. 5 LSU improves to 5-0 with 45-16 drubbing of Ole Miss
Video Details
Joe Burrow throws for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns as LSU cruises past Ole Miss FINAL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices