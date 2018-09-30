ANNOUNCER 1: McSorley steps up. First downfield shot. Jump ball, and Johnson goes up and makes a spectacular, one-handed catch over Damon Arnette!

McSorley from the goal line. Slant, and there's Hamler the speedy freshman. They'll never catch him! KJ Hamler-- touchdown! Welcome to college football.

Penn State shows pressure again. Haskins backpedals and flips. Dobbins on a screen, has blockers. Dobbins in the clear-- in the end zone.

A bobbled snap. But Dobbins-- doesn't matter-- scores standing up. Two touchdowns for JK Dobbins. And the Buckeyes a PAT away from the lead.

First and goal. And they flip it to the end zone. Jump ball. Touchdown, Freiermuth!

It's Sanders, who fights, pushes, and no signal yet. Touchdown! Now he's in.

Penn State bringing pressure. Haskins trying to escape, fires across his body high. And the catch is made. And Binjimen Victor is still running. Victor cutting back against the grain, heading for the end zone. He will make it, and Ohio State still alive!

ANNOUNCER 2: --slot receiver uncovered. There it is.

ANNOUNCER 1: And they pitch it to Hill. Hill-- first down. Still running! Touchdown, Ohio State! Buckeyes have the lead. 2:03 to play.

Just get it off. Sanders smothered! Chase Young-- another big play. Ohio State makes a stop and takes over.