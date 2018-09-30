No. 4 Ohio State comes from behind to stun No. 9 Penn State on the road
No. 4 Ohio State comes from behind to stun No. 9 Penn State on the road. The Buckeyes defense gave up almost 500 yards of offense to Penn State. Ohio State's offense was take the lead in the final moments thanks to a 96 yard drive.
