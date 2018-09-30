- Five for five and scoring three touchdowns to three different wide receivers.

- To Ahmed, turns the corner, and is in for the touchdown.

- So Southam here. His longest is 47 on the season. This will be for 45. Is that a [INAUDIBLE] to Cougars football this year. Not normally known for their kicking prowess. And this is well of the mark.

- Well, it's a true test for the true freshman on the road, not easy to be able to come through with that.

- First and goal.

- Keep an eye on Ty Jones, number 20. He tends to be a guy they like to target down here.

- Gaskin, met, thrust forward and he is in for the touchdown.

- And this is just all Washington winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. Watch the left side of the offensive line, their two tight ends. We talked about Drew Sample and Cade Otton just creating enough of a space for Myles Gaskin. And does the extend across the goal line before his knee or thigh touches? Looks like it does.

That was what kind of allowed him to now burst onto [INAUDIBLE] so explosive like we're seeing this year.

- Five catches for Fuller already here the first half. Tons of time, over the middle, back to the tight end, and a first down, this time, finding Drew Sample. And that looks like it should be the record. He was 6 shy on that completion.

First down a Huskies. Now 12 seconds on the clock, first and goal for the Huskies. On the draw, Browning on his feet, in for the touchdown. 14th career rushing touchdown for the senior quarterback.

36 from the 29. Mangum brought down. Now Taylor Rapp leads the Huskies in sacks. Ben Burr-Kirven in the mix as well.

- That's because of the pressure package. Taylor Rapp boots early in the game, didn't quite get to Tanner Mangum, but you can see him right here. And watch the way they move Rapp and Boast Ben Burr-Kirven. See how he raps all the way around? It gets really hard, then, to pass off all those players. Clearly, you could see James Empey, the center, struggling in a one on one fade scenario.

- Jones at the bottom of your screen. Fuller goes in motion. Browning looking that way, now steps up. Unloads, caught, touchdown Huskies. Drew Sample's third catch, his first touchdown since 2015.

Hot in the touchdown. Last week, the first of his young career. It is out in motion. Ahmed on the hunt for his second score, and he finds it. All Huskies tonight.

- Same play as Ahmed's first touchdown.