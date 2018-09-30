- Three receivers to the top. Wilson keeps it, and he's in. With Benny Snell, the decoy, Kentucky gets its first touchdown, and somebody earned a flag.

- --in the past plays. He's a crucial, crucial role in the blocking game for the running attack, let alone those plays they'll throw to him as well.

- South Carolina shows pressure. They rush 5. Rose runs right by them. Rose, to the pile on. He's in. Touchdown, Kentucky!

- Touchdown, Kentucky!

[BAND PLAYING]

- Big moment with a big opportunity like that. You don't get many of those against this Kentucky secondary. Third and 5. Kentucky rushes four, one from the blind side. Bentley alludes him. And alludes him again. Bentley's got a man wide open. It is intercepted, under thrown again. The Kash with his second takeaway of the night. It's Derrick Baity Jr.

- And yeah, he grabbed him straight around the collar on that one. Tough to tell live for these refs though, especially when that head turns, although it didn't yank, I could see from a face mask pull.

- Sixth play of the drive. Benny Snell spins, and Benny Snell's in.

[CHEERING]

[BAND PLAYING]