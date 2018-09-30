ANNOUNCER 1: --really well for Auburn.

ANNOUNCER 2: They will throw it on second and 9. Stidham got hit as he lets it go. Up in the air, jump ball, it is caught in the end zone. Touchdown, Seth Williams, 46 yards.

ANNOUNCER 1: This is the downfield throw that you like to see from Jarrett Stidham. Giving his guy a chance. And they knew coming into this ballgame they would have tons of one-on-one opportunities. Jarrett Stidham put Seth Williams up to bat, and he goes up and makes a play for his quarterback.