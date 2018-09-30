ANNOUNCER 1: Second and 6 at the 37. Thorson to throw it. Drops it off underneath. Looks like a bump screen caught. JJ Jefferson with the afterburners. JJ Jefferson down at the Michigan one. That's a gain of 36. David Long with the saving tackle. First down and goal to the Michigan 1. Quarterback sneak. No signal yet. Touchdown Northwestern.

[CHEERING]

The Wildcats drive it right down the field and score on their opening series to take a 6 to 0 lead. Second down and goal at the 3. Clayton looking, touchdown Northwestern. Wow! What a start for Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats.

[BAND MUSIC PLAYING]

First and goal to the 4. Higdon. Touchdown Wolverines.

ANNOUNCER 2: Watch this block. You're going to get the block here and here, and that movement creates an unbelievable seam. And then you're going to get the fullback Mason-- watch here, boom-- that is a middle linebacker/fullback collision. Michigan wins it.

ANNOUNCER 1: Play fake. Deep drop. Patterson fires down the field and caught at the 10. Great throw. Nico Collins with the catch. That's a gain of 36. Second down and 8 at the 39. And Patterson runs it. He's got a first down. Patterson, quick feet out of bounds at the 40. But a flag on the play. Wow.

REFEREE: Holding. Offense, number 22. 10-yard penalty. Repeat second down.

ANNOUNCER 1: That's Higdon. Eight penalties, 80 yards against the Wolverines. Oy.

ANNOUNCER 2: He was the one that got the fake. Well, they called the penalty on Karan Higdon. This has to be a mistake. Higdon gets the ball and he actually gets tackled right here and thrown down to the ground. How in the world is that holding on Karan Higdon? There's nobody else out there. What in the world is that penalty? That is a penalty from Mars.

ANNOUNCER 1: Patterson uncorks. Over the middle, caught at the 5-yard line. Zach Gentry again. 11th play of the drive that started at the 33. Second and goal at the 5.

[CHEERING]

Patterson to Higdon. Touchdown, Michigan. Only three players on that side, and a mistake by the linebacker. He goes way far to the left. And that formation, what it did is it spread out Northwestern defensively. They got out of the phone booth. They cracked black with the tight end. And they're able to get it in the end zone.

Extra point for Nordin is good. And it looks like this will be the last play for Northwestern. Clayton Thorson. He's got to get it to the end zone and he's sacked. Wow! Uche with his second sack of the game. Six sacks for the Wolverines. And Michigan comes back after being down 17 to 0 to win on the road at Northwestern, 20 to 17.

CROWD: Let's go Blue! Let's go Blue! Let's go Blue! Let's go Blue! Let's go Blue.